Four seafarers are missing after an explosion and fire on a Wan Hai Lines container ship off the coast of India, according to officials.

The Singapore-flagged 4,333-teu Wan Hai 503 (built 2005) caught fire about 80 km south-west of Azhikkal, Kerala, on Monday with about 50 containers lost from the ship, according to reports.

Four of the 22 crew on board remain unaccounted for, while 18 were being transferred from lifeboats to a passing vessel, the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore said.