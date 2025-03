A ship that struck a Stena tanker in the North Sea is expected to sink after multiple explosions set both vessels on fire, according to a government minister.

The 804-teu feedermax Solong (built 2005) collided with the anchored 49,700-dwt Stena Immaculate (built 2017), 13 nautical miles (24 km) off the coast of eastern England on Monday morning.

Transport minister Mike Kane told British MPs on Tuesday that the fire on the Stena Immaculate appeared to be out, but the Solong continued to burn.