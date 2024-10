If you thought the largest port in eastern Canada could pick up the slack for shuttered US ports, think again, at least for now.

Workers at the Port of Montreal went on strike on Monday, just hours before their counterparts at terminals on the US East Coast and Gulf of Mexico were scheduled to do the same.

The Maritime Employers Association said the strike impacted the Termont-operated Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which handle about 41% of the port’s container traffic.