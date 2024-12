Car carrier time charter rates dipped below $100,000 per day for the first time in more than two years, but strong earnings are still likely on tap for the listed operators.

ABG Sundal Collier analyst Petter Haugen said despite Clarksons assessment for a 6,500 ceu car carrier on a one-year charter dipping to $95,000 per day for the first time since the autumn of 2022, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hoegh Autoliners have a rosy outlook.