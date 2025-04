German shipowner Carsten Rehder is hiving off its last two container ships to tonnage-hungry liner operators.

It is selling the 1,700-teu Torres Strait and Tasman Strait (both built 2008) for around $17m each, according to sale-and-purchase sources.

The Tasman Strait is believed to have gone to Swiss giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, while the Torres Strait has reportedly been purchased by France’s CMA CGM.