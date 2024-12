Within a short span of two weeks, Castor Maritime shook out both container ships that had once marked the Greek owner’s entry into that segment about two years ago.

The US-listed company said in a statement on Thursday that it sold the 2,700-teu Gabriela A (built 2005) to an unaffiliated third party for $19.3m.

The news comes a fortnight after Castor announced the sale of sister ship Ariana A at a lower price of $16.5m