Shanghai-listed behemoth China Merchants Energy Shipping is simplifying its operations with a deal to sell its container ships and car carriers.

The giant shipowner said in a stock exchange filing it is lining up the disposal of Sinotrans Container Lines and Guangzhou China Merchants RoRo Transport to compatriot Antong Holdings.

Sinotrans Container has 25 ships ranging from 4,000 teu to 300 teu, built from 1996 to 2023.