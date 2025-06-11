A bilateral trade war unleashed by the US has not shaken China’s desire to work with other countries on major shipping issues, a top Beijing official said in Athens on Wednesday.

Port fees and tariffs imposed by the US recently constitute a “selective implementation of discriminatory measures”, said Fu Xuyin, vice minister at China’s ministry of transport.

“Port fees and tariffs … seriously disrupt the world economic and trade order and cause severe challenges to the shipping industry,” Fu added at an international conference co-organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Greek authorities, including the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS).

...