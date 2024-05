South Korean-owned tonnage provider Cido Shipping has fixed a series of four midsize boxship newbuildings with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The Hong Kong-based shipowner fixed the 7,800-teu vessels on long-term bareboat charters with the world’s largest liner operator, according to European shipbrokers.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin next month and all four ships are slated for delivery by the end of the year.