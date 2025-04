CMA CGM has extended its charter on a container ship for two years at a time when period contracts are rare in a market hobbled by uncertainty.

The French liner giant has locked in the 3,091-teu Lodur (built 2003) for 23 to 25 months, according to Denmark’s MB Shipbrokers.

The deal will see CMA CGM pay $31,500 per day for the ship, according to the firm’s weekly container shipping market report.