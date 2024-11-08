French liner giant CMA CGM reported a more than 600% leap in third-quarter profits after election jitters and a port strike helped lift volumes.

The company logged a profit of $2.73bn in the period, a surge from just $388m in the same period of last year.

Marseille-based CMA CGM said steady momentum in container shipping was fuelled by sustained demand, an early peak season and accelerating global trade, all while bypassing the Red Sea continued to lengthen transit times and reduce available shipping capacity.