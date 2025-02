CMA CGM has bagged four feeder container ships from Saverys family-controlled Compagnie Maritime Belge in an en-bloc deal worth more than $120m.

The French liner giant is buying four high-reefer vessels managed by CMB’s container division, Delphis, and has also been linked to the purchase of a fifth vessel from Greek owner Cape Shipping.

The 1,900-teu Delphis Bothnia and Delphis Finland (both built 2016), Delphis Gdansk and Delphis Riga (both built 2017) have been sold for more than $30m each.