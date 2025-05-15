Freight futures moved higher on Thursday for benchmark container shipping routes amid expectations that a pause US-China trade war will lead to a rebound in volumes between the countries.

The rises come days after the governments of US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to pull back some tariff increases for 90 days.

But despite the temporary nature of the deal, the largest gains on the Baltic Exchange’s forward assessments were further into the future, possibly signalling a more lasting impact of the trade war ceasefire.