Container freight rates from Asia to the US and Europe are set to show a steep decline for May, due to uncertainty stemming from reciprocal tariffs.

The year-to-date Drewry World Container index average closed at $2,811 per feu, $82 lower than the 10-year average of $2,893, which was inflated by the 2020-22 Covid period.

The Drewry WCI also dipped 3% to $2,091 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu), 80% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021.