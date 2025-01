Container rates continue to rise as talks resume aimed at averting a damaging port strike on the US East Coast.

The benchmark Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) stood at $4,229 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu) on 6 January, up more than 10% since Christmas.

The ascent comes amid uncertainty regarding the outcome of formal talks on Tuesday designed to resolve differences between workers and employers on the issue of port automation.