The global container ship fleet has passed 30m teu capacity for the first time, a leading shipbroker says.

The sector broke through the threshold in double-quick time, taking just eight years to add 10m teu, according to Clarksons Research.

That compares with 22 years to reach 10m teu in 2007 and nine years to reach 20m teu in 2016, notes analyst Trevor Crowe.