The container shipping orderbook has hit another all-time high as the appetite for newbuildings reaches unprecedented levels.

The cellular orderbook grew to a record of 9.7m teu as of 1 June, up more than 50% from 6.3m teu a year earlier, according to Braemar estimates.

The prospect of overcapacity has proven insufficient to deter investment in new container vessels, Braemar container analyst Jonathan Roach said.