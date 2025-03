Evergreen Marine Corp is spending over $1bn to take control of 10 of the largest chartered container vessels in its fleet.

The Taipei-listed company is acquiring five 20,000-teu vessels that it currently has on charter for between $90m and $110m each.

Evergreen has forked out a further $451m for three more chartered units of 20,000 teu and two 14,000-teu container vessels, according to a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.