Container spot rates on the transpacific have jumped on the back of the sudden surge in volumes fuelled by the tariff agreement between China and the US.

The Drewry WCI composite index increased 8% to $2,233 per 40-foot equivalent unit (feu) in the week to 15 May, up from $2,076 per feu a week earlier.

That was fuelled by a 19% jump in freight rates from Shanghai to New York to $4,350 per feu.