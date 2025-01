The Ocean Alliance carriers will have the largest market share and widest coverage in the coming year, according to Linerlytica.

The four alliance members — Cosco Shipping Lines, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), Evergreen and CMA CGM — this week unveiled details of their network to be launched in April.

The so-called Day 9 product will incorporate two new transpacific services and one new Asia-Northern Europe service, according to maritime intelligence firm eeSea.