A record-setting car carrier newbuilding is fuelling speculation that the segment’s massive orderbook might be coming faster than expected.

The 8,600-ceu Wen Jing Kou (built 2025) was delivered to operator Cosco Car Carriers last month and fits the description of a newbuilding noted by Fearnley Securities on Friday as being constructed in just 200 days.

Analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said the quick turnaround was a record.