Costamare, a US-listed owner and operator of about 160 bulkers and boxships, revealed on Friday yet another batch of secondhand deals as part of a longstanding policy to renew its fleet with larger and relatively younger bulkers.

The Costis Konstantakopoulos-led company confirmed a TradeWinds report last week linking it to the purchase of two Oldendorff sister ships: the 61,100-dwt August Oldendorff (built 2015) and the one-year younger Alwine Oldendorff.