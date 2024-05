The manager of the ship that crashed into and flattened a Baltimore bridge hopes the crew will soon be allowed to leave the stricken vessel after it was refloated nearly two months after the incident.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) was being towed to a marine terminal on Monday by five tugs after the painstaking operation to disentangle the container ship from twisted metal on the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.