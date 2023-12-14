Crowley has teamed up with technology firm Carbon Ridge on a pilot project to install a carbon capture and storage system on a small container ship.

The Florida maritime conglomerate said the effort to install the system on Crowley’s 972-teu Storm (built 2008) also has the support of the US Maritime Administration (MARAD).

The two companies have signed a cooperation agreement with MARAD that will involve operating, measuring and optimising the modular Carbon Ridge system on the ship in a real maritime environment — first in port and ultimately at sea.