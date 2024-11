Danaos Corp added $308m to the charter backlog of its profitable container ship fleet as its dry bulk fleet weighed on third-quarter earnings.

The New York-listed owner of container ships and bulkers lifted its charter backlog to $3.3bn during the period, finding contracts for all of its unfixed newbuildings, chief executive John Coustas said in an earnings release.

Twelve of its 14 newbuildings are now on five-year charters, with the remaining pair on two-year deals.