Major Greek container ship player Danaos Corp has resumed ordering newbuildings just six months after announcing a pause in shipbuilding.

Multiple shipbuilding sources say the shipowner has struck a deal with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding for a pair of 9,200-teu units worth a total of $210m, or $105m per ship.

One source said the deal had surprised the sector, as it was only in August last year that principal John Coustas stated his company would put new vessel plans on hold, citing full yards, late delivery dates and a fluid geopolitical situation.