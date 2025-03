US-listed boxship owner Danaos Corp has tied-up forward charters for another half a dozen of its largest container vessels.

SeaLead Shipping is taking two of the Greek owners’ post-panamax boxships on long-term charter.

The 10,114-teu Express Berlin (built 2011) and 6,758-teu Racine (built 2010) are reported fixed to the Singapore-headquartered carrier for another three years at $45,000 and $35,000 per day, respectively.