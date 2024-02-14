Wallenius Wilhelmsen does not think the ro-ro market will be hit with a deluge of newbuildings later this year.

Chief executive Lasse Kristoffersen said on Wednesday that he expects delivery dates for new car carriers to slip from late 2024 and 2025 as many of the yards most popular with owners are inexperienced in the segment.

“Will they be delivered as planned? We dare to say that we doubt that all the plans will be delivered on time,” he said during Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fourth-quarter earnings call.