There is no silver lining for the car carrier segment following US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on foreign-built cars.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an order placing 25% import surcharges on automobiles effective 3 April and on parts from 3 May, citing national security concerns, in a move analysts say will inevitably raise prices and lower volumes.

ABG Sundal Collier’s Petter Haugen said the measures are a “clear negative” to car carrier operators.