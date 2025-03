The container ship orderbook has hit a new record with long lead times not seen since the run-up to the last market crash.

The global orderbook grew to a record 9.1m teu this month, with close to 800 boxship newbuildings in the pipeline, according to Alphaliner.

That accounts for roughly 29% of the global fleet, which comprises around 7,300 vessels with a total capacity of 31.9m