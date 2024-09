Emanuele Grimaldi has nearly doubled his stake in Hoegh Autoliners.

The Italian shipping scion now owns just over 10% of the Norwegian car carrier giant’s shares, up from the 5.1% acquired in April, according to stock exchange filings on Tuesday.

The move firms up Grimaldi’s second-place position, behind only Hoegh family holding company, Leif Hoegh & Co, which owns 35.5%