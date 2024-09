Italian shipowner Emanuele Grimaldi says his decision to double his stake in Hoegh Autoliners reflects his belief that the company is massively undervalued.

And he has played down his influence after becoming the second-biggest shareholder in the Oslo-listed company with a 10% stake.

Grimaldi’s purchase led the stock price to jump by up to 6% on Tuesday, but not too much should be read into that regarding his future ambitions, the shipowner said.