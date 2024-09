Whether or not he makes a takeover play for Hoegh Autoliners, Emanuele Grimaldi is set to make some money.

Speculation Grimaldi could make a play for the Oslo-listed car carrier owner was reignited on Tuesday after the Italian magnate bumped up his stake in the company to just over 10% — but Pareto Securities analyst Eirik Haavaldsen said Grimaldi would be in for a financial windfall simply by staying a shareholder.