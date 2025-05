Germany’s Ernst Russ continues to buy out minority shareholders of its vessels after doubling its profit in the first quarter.

The Hamburg-based company, which is controlled by Jochen Dohle or companies linked to him, has bought out minority interests in two of its container ships.

The 3,091-teu Hebe (built 2008) and 4,178-teu Venetia (built 2010) are 99% controlled by the Hamburg and Frankfurt-listed company.