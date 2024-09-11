AP Moller-Maersk is warning of big backlogs and delays lasting several weeks from the pending port strike on the US East Coast.
The Danish liner giant said it is unclear at this stage whether potential disruptions would be localised or broader.
Maersk warns of weeks of disruption even if strike lasts only a week
