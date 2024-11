Athens-based Euroseas has secured more profitable work for two of its elderly container ships.

The Nasdaq-listed company said a “top-class charterer”, believed to Maersk Line in the US, will keep on the 2,556-teu EM Corfu and Eridiki G (both built 2001) in direct continuation of their expiring three-year deals.

The EM Corfu has been fixed for at least 18 months, and up to 20 months, at $28,000 per day.