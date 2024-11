Euroseas said it ordered two container ships in China as the New York-listed company reported earnings that beat all bets on Wall Street.

The Athens-based shipowner said it struck a deal with Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding for the newbuildings, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Euroseas will pay the yard, part of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, $60m for each of the 4,300-teu vessels, which it described as fuel efficient.