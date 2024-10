Euroseas, a US-listed container ship owner, has secured lucrative three-year charters for three modern feeder vessels.

The Aristides Pittas-led company has fixed two 2,800-teu newbuildings and a third freshly delivered sister ship to Cosco-liner subsidiary OOCL.

Brokers say the vessels have been fixed at over $31,000 per day marking an improvement of last-done deals in a tight charter market.