Euroseas has revealed profitable forward charter deals for two of its biggest container ships.

The three-year contracts for the 4,253-teu sister ships Synergy Keelung (built 2009) and Synergy Antwerp (built 2008) indicate that a fragile Houthi ceasefire and potential Red Sea reopening have yet to affect boxship earnings.

US-listed Euroseas, which has 22 container ships on the water, said late on Monday that a “top-tier” charterer agreed to pay $35,500 per day to fix the vessels for 36 months.