Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ private company Capital Maritime has added four LNG dual-fuelled 8,400-teu container ship newbuildings at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

It comes after Capital locked in time charters with AP Moller-Maersk for a number of newbuildings on order at the same shipyard, as TradeWinds first reported this summer.

Shipbuilding sources following Capital’s newbuilding activities said the latest four container vessels are options that it held at New Times.