Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ private company Capital Maritime has added four LNG dual-fuelled 8,400-teu container ship newbuildings at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

It comes amid suggestions that Capital has locked in time charters with AP Moller-Maersk for a number of newbuildings on order at the same shipyard.

Shipbuilding sources following Capital’s newbuilding activities said the latest four container vessels are options that it held at New Times.