Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis is set to splash more than $1.3bn on 10 LNG dual-fuel midsize container ship newbuildings in China.

Marinakis’ Capital Group is said to have struck a provisional contract with New Times Shipbuilding for the 8,000-teu vessels to be delivered between early 2027 and 2028.

If confirmed, the deal would mark the company’s first boxship newbuilding order in two years.