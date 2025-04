Evangelos Marinakis-led Capital Maritime is finalising contracts at two South Korean shipyards for 20 container ships worth in total about $1.55bn, as concerns about potential US port fees hang over Chinese-built vessels.

TradeWinds understands the Greek shipowner is booking six LNG dual-fuel boxships of 8,800 teu at HD Hyundai Samho at around $140m each, pricing the sextet at $840m.