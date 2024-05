Evergreen Marine’s sale of a 25-year-old post-panamax container ship for recycling indicates that buying interest in older tonnage from competing liner companies has tapered off despite very strong freight rates, brokers say.

The 5,652-teu Ever Uranus (built 1990) was reported in the latest shipbroking reports as having been sold to a Hong Kong Convention-certified Indian recycling facility for $542 per ldt.