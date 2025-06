Singapore container ship operator SeaLead has beefed up its management team with the appointment of a chief financial officer.

Simran Sethi brings over 20 years of experience in finance, having worked across the shipping, logistics, metal and mining industries.

Before joining SeaLead, she held senior leadership positions within the AP Moller-Maersk group, including ocean head of finance for the Asia-Pacific region and CFO for Sealand Asia.