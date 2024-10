Grimaldi Group’s next round of orders will take its spend on newbuildings to $4.5bn, managing director Emanuele Grimaldi said.

Speaking at the 26th Euromed Convention in Athens today, Grimaldi confirmed that the Italian company was closing in on a $1.5bn order for a series of nine ropax vessels.

These would add to the 27 orders that the Naples-based car carrier specialist and ropax owner-operator has on order or is in the process of taking delivery of.