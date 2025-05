CMA CGM has continued a busy secondhand buying spree with the purchase of its 12th vessel this year.

It is spending $35m to buy the Chinese-built 2,190-teu Cape Quest (built 2017) from Greek owner Cape Shipping, according to shipbrokers.

The vessel has been on long-term charter to CMA CGM, which in January purchased a sister ship — the 2,190-teu Cape Monterey (built 2015) — from Andrianopoulos family-controlled Cape Shipping for a similar price, according to VesselsValue.