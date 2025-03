Langh Ship has received its first newbuilding from a series of three 1,200-teu feeder container vessels.

The Ingrid was unveiled at China’s PaxOcean shipyard in Zhoushan and will be chartered by UK-based Borchard lines.

The ship is optimised for carrying 45-foot containers both in the holds and on deck.

The design was developed by the Finnish company in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute.