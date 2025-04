The former co-owner of Russian shipowner Fesco is setting up a new shipping company to link the country to West Africa.

Interfax reported that Andrei Severilov’s A7 Holding has established a new company in the freight sector.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, A7 African Cargo Lines was registered in Moscow on 17 April with a capital of RUB 10m ($124,000).