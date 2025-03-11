Germany has officially been knocked off its perch as the world’s leading boxship-owning nation.

The country now ranks third in the world of container shipping, with just 8.7% of the world fleet, according to the German Shipowners Association (VDR).

Germany had just 30.2m gt of container tonnage at the end of 2024, behind Switzerland with 34.7m gt and China with 31m gt.

That reflects a rapid decline from the previous year when Germany still led the container shipping rankings, albeit marginally.

That reflects “a clear sign of the intense competition on a global scale”, the VDR said.

The association is calling for “targeted, long-term measures” to strengthen the competitiveness of Germany as a maritime location to avoid falling behind internationally.

“The international competition among merchant fleets and shipping hubs is intense and dynamic, with increasing pressure,” VDR chief executive Martin Kroger said.

“We must secure the competitiveness of our German merchant fleet in the long run and consistently support our maritime SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises],” he added.

Germany retained its position as the seventh-largest shipping nation.

The country has nearly 290 shipping companies with a combined fleet of 1,764 ships of 47.4m gt.

Germany’s merchant fleet secures about 500,000 jobs in the maritime industry.

That formed “clear evidence” of how essential a competitive merchant fleet is for the survival of an export-driven nation such as Germany.

“Without a strong and independent merchant fleet, there is neither economic stability nor national security — especially in times when geopolitical and trade policy risks are steadily increasing,” VDR president Gaby Bornheim said.

VDR president Gaby Bornheim. Photo: Patrick Lux/TradeWinds Events

Most German shipping companies are medium-sized businesses, and 80% operate fewer than 10 ships.

Every other ship in the German merchant fleet flies the flag of a European Union country, with Germany and Portugal being the most common.

Security threat

Rising tensions along key international maritime trade routes led to a significant risk of attacks on German merchant ships.

There was further uncertainty arising from increasing protectionist tendencies in global trade, especially the US due to tariffs and plans to tax China-built ships calling at US ports.

The VDR said it is therefore essential for Germany to strengthen its own merchant fleet and ensure its continued existence.

“A consistent national maritime security strategy, enhanced naval presence and closer cooperation between security authorities and the merchant fleet are essential,” Kroger said.

“Security comes at a cost — hesitation costs even more.”

German shipping companies were also faced with an increasingly dense administrative burden within Europe, he added.

Double reporting requirements and regional special regulations on climate protection “unnecessarily complicate ship operations and weaken competitiveness,” the VDR noted.

“It is high time for Europe and Germany to abandon their dubious leadership in excessive bureaucracy and regional special regulations,” Kroger said.

“Streamlined processes and globally consistent climate protection requirements are essential to safeguard Germany’s economic strength at sea,” he added.

One bright spot in the VDR figures was the increasing number of young people entering the German shipping industry.

Training numbers in the German shipping industry rose 14% in 2024, with 499 new training contracts at sea and 214 onshore.